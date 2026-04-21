Siemens Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 3231.1, up 2.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.14% in last one year as compared to a 1.54% jump in NIFTY and a 14.13% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Siemens Energy India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3231.1, up 2.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 24539.15. The Sensex is at 79191.47, up 0.85%. Siemens Energy India Ltd has gained around 19.84% in last one month.