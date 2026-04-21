Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 144.27, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.32% in last one year as compared to a 1.54% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.93% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Canara Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 144.27, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 24539.15. The Sensex is at 79191.47, up 0.85%. Canara Bank has risen around 11.35% in last one month.