Siemens Ltd is quoting at Rs 3174.2, up 3.21% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.88% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% gain in NIFTY and a 15.26% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Siemens Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3174.2, up 3.21% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. Siemens Ltd has dropped around 1.69% in last one month.