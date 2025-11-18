Siemens Ltd spurts 0.37%, gains for fifth straight session

Siemens Ltd is quoting at Rs 3244.6, up 0.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.79% in last one year as compared to a 10.3% jump in NIFTY and a 0.8% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36441.85, down 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.92 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3255, up 0.29% on the day. Siemens Ltd is down 1.79% in last one year as compared to a 10.3% jump in NIFTY and a 0.8% jump in the Nifty Energy index. The PE of the stock is 71.66 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.