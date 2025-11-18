Nifty below 25,950; realty shares decline

The Nifty traded below the 25,950 mark. Realty shares decline after advancing in the past trading session.
At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 148.92 points or 0.18% to 84,802.03. The Nifty 50 index lost 61.35 points or 0.24% to 25,944.25.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.58% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.61%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,466 shares rose and 2,526 shares fell. A total of 175 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.84% to 12.12. The Nifty 25 November 2025 futures were trading at 26,002.20, at a premium of 57.95 points as compared with the spot at 25,944.25.
The Nifty option chain for the 20 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 110 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 84.2 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index fell 1.09% to 935.05. The index rose 0.45% in the past trading session.
Anant Raj (down 1.64%), Sobha (down 1.51%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.44%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.34%), DLF (down 1.25%), Godrej Properties (down 0.87%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.86%), Lodha Developers (down 0.74%) and Phoenix Mills (down 0.61%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
DCX Systems rose 0.39%. The company said that it has, along with its subsidiary Raneal Advanced Systems, received purchase orders totaling Rs 22.89 crore.
Mufin Green Finance shed 0.97%. The company announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 20 November 2025, to consider raising funds via debt securities on a private placement basis.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app