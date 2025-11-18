Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty below 25,950; realty shares decline

Nifty below 25,950; realty shares decline

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest cuts in the early-afternoon trade, ending a six-day winning streak. Investors turned cautious ahead of a series of key U.S. economic reports expected to influence forecasts for a possible Federal Reserve rate cut next month.

The Nifty traded below the 25,950 mark. Realty shares decline after advancing in the past trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 148.92 points or 0.18% to 84,802.03. The Nifty 50 index lost 61.35 points or 0.24% to 25,944.25.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.58% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.61%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,466 shares rose and 2,526 shares fell. A total of 175 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.84% to 12.12. The Nifty 25 November 2025 futures were trading at 26,002.20, at a premium of 57.95 points as compared with the spot at 25,944.25.

The Nifty option chain for the 20 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 110 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 84.2 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index fell 1.09% to 935.05. The index rose 0.45% in the past trading session.

Anant Raj (down 1.64%), Sobha (down 1.51%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.44%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.34%), DLF (down 1.25%), Godrej Properties (down 0.87%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.86%), Lodha Developers (down 0.74%) and Phoenix Mills (down 0.61%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

DCX Systems rose 0.39%. The company said that it has, along with its subsidiary Raneal Advanced Systems, received purchase orders totaling Rs 22.89 crore.

Mufin Green Finance shed 0.97%. The company announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 20 November 2025, to consider raising funds via debt securities on a private placement basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

