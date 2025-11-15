Rajesh Exports Q2 PAT slides 9% YoY to Rs 18 cr

Rajesh Exports reported 8.5% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 18.06 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 19.74 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

However, revenue from operations surged 91% YoY to Rs 3,365.43 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

On a sequential basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 2.32%, while revenue increased 135.91%.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 22.04 crore in Q2 FY26, down 5.1% from Rs 23.22 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

On a half-year basis, the company's standalone net profit rose 6.8% to Rs 35.71 crore on 92.2% increase in revenue to Rs 4,791.99 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.