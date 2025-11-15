Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajesh Exports Q2 PAT slides 9% YoY to Rs 18 cr

Rajesh Exports Q2 PAT slides 9% YoY to Rs 18 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rajesh Exports reported 8.5% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 18.06 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 19.74 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

However, revenue from operations surged 91% YoY to Rs 3,365.43 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

On a sequential basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 2.32%, while revenue increased 135.91%.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 22.04 crore in Q2 FY26, down 5.1% from Rs 23.22 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

On a half-year basis, the company's standalone net profit rose 6.8% to Rs 35.71 crore on 92.2% increase in revenue to Rs 4,791.99 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Rajesh Exports is one of the largest manufacturers of gold products in the world. The company exports its products to various countries around the world and also supplies its products in wholesale markets and jewellery showrooms across India.

The counter rose 1.33% to Rs 187.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japan's 10-year yield extends its recent upmove and reaches highest level since 2008

Barometers trade with minor gains; media shares rally

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Alembic Pharma gains after generic gets USFDA nod

J.G.Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 12.84% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story