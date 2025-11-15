Rajesh Exports Q2 PAT slides 9% YoY to Rs 18 cr

Rajesh Exports reported 8.5% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 18.06 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 19.74 crore posted in Q2 FY25.However, revenue from operations surged 91% YoY to Rs 3,365.43 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
On a sequential basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 2.32%, while revenue increased 135.91%.
Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 22.04 crore in Q2 FY26, down 5.1% from Rs 23.22 crore reported in Q2 FY25.
On a half-year basis, the company's standalone net profit rose 6.8% to Rs 35.71 crore on 92.2% increase in revenue to Rs 4,791.99 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.
Rajesh Exports is one of the largest manufacturers of gold products in the world. The company exports its products to various countries around the world and also supplies its products in wholesale markets and jewellery showrooms across India.
The counter rose 1.33% to Rs 187.20 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app