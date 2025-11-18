A B Cotspin India bags Rs 14-cr domestic cotton yarn order

A B Cotspin India has secured a contract to supply cotton yarn worth approximately Rs 13.75 crore from a domestic entity.

The name of the customer has been kept confidential.

The order received on 18 November 2025, is scheduled to be executed within two months.

The company confirmed that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies hold any interest in the entity awarding the contract. The order also does not fall under related party transactions.

AB Cotspin India is primarily engaged in manufacturing of cotton yarn, knitted fabric, cottonseed oil and oilcakes.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 105.7% to Rs 3.62 crore in Q2 FY26, even as revenue from operations declined 37.6% to Rs 50.74 crore compared with Q2 FY25.