Home / Markets / Capital Market News / A B Cotspin India bags Rs 14-cr domestic cotton yarn order

A B Cotspin India bags Rs 14-cr domestic cotton yarn order

Image
Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A B Cotspin India has secured a contract to supply cotton yarn worth approximately Rs 13.75 crore from a domestic entity.

The name of the customer has been kept confidential.

The order received on 18 November 2025, is scheduled to be executed within two months.

The company confirmed that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies hold any interest in the entity awarding the contract. The order also does not fall under related party transactions.

AB Cotspin India is primarily engaged in manufacturing of cotton yarn, knitted fabric, cottonseed oil and oilcakes.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 105.7% to Rs 3.62 crore in Q2 FY26, even as revenue from operations declined 37.6% to Rs 50.74 crore compared with Q2 FY25.

Shares of AB Cotspin India shed 0.63% to Rs 413.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Newgen secures GBP 1.46 million contract from UK-based customer

Rajesh Exports Q2 PAT slides 9% YoY to Rs 18 cr

Nifty below 25,950; realty shares decline

Bihar Government Formation: NDA to pick leader on 19 Nov, swearing-in on Thursday

Sayaji Hotels inks pact with Om Shivam Buildcon for Nagpur property

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story