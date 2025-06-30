Siemens Ltd spurts 3.01%

Siemens Ltd is quoting at Rs 3274, up 3.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.33% in last one year as compared to a 5.84% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.1% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36542.6, down 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.3 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3287.9, up 2.66% on the day. Siemens Ltd is down 16.33% in last one year as compared to a 5.84% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.1% spurt in the Nifty Energy index. The PE of the stock is 62.38 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.