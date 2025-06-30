Coforge Ltd soars 0.66%, rises for fifth straight session

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1912, up 0.66% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 73.24% in last one year as compared to a 5.8% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.49% spurt in the Nifty IT.

Coforge Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1912, up 0.66% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 25542.5. The Sensex is at 83744.14, down 0.37%. Coforge Ltd has risen around 11.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38822.95, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.99 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1927, up 0.68% on the day. Coforge Ltd is up 73.24% in last one year as compared to a 5.8% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.49% spurt in the Nifty IT index. The PE of the stock is 120.52 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.