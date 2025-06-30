UCO Bank up for fifth session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 32.12, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 41.24% in last one year as compared to a 5.8% drop in NIFTY and a 1.79% drop in the Nifty PSU Bank.

UCO Bank is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 32.12, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 25542.5. The Sensex is at 83744.14, down 0.37%. UCO Bank has dropped around 6.27% in last one month.