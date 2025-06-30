Welspun Corp Ltd gains for fifth session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 945.05, up 0.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 69.18% in last one year as compared to a 5.8% slide in NIFTY and a 3.34% slide in the Nifty Metal.

Welspun Corp Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 945.05, up 0.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 25542.5. The Sensex is at 83744.14, down 0.37%. Welspun Corp Ltd has gained around 1.19% in last one month.