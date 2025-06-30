Tube Investments of India Ltd spurts 1.07%, up for third straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 3115.1, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.45% in last one year as compared to a 5.84% gain in NIFTY and a 5.54% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24007.95, down 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.3 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3119.7, up 0.76% on the day. Tube Investments of India Ltd is down 26.45% in last one year as compared to a 5.84% gain in NIFTY and a 5.54% gain in the Nifty Auto index.