Sigachi Industries commences operations of its newly established R&D center in Hyderabad

Sigachi Industries is set to strengthen its scientific and technical capabilities with the commencement of operations at its newly established R&D Center in Hyderabad.

Positioned as a critical pillar of the company's innovation strategy, this R&D Center will drive end-to-end API developmentfrom lab-scale innovation to commercialization and global regulatory filings.

Commenting on this development, Amit Raj Sinha, Managing Director and CEO of Sigachi Industries stated By investing in end-to-end R&D capabilities and consolidating API development and analytical functions under one roof, we are not just strengthening our backward integration we are laying the foundation for Sigachi to emerge as a high-quality, globally competitive supplier in regulated pharmaceutical markets.