Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eco Recycling inducts Dr. Sandip Chatterjee on its board

Eco Recycling inducts Dr. Sandip Chatterjee on its board

Image
Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Eco Recycling announced the appointment of Dr. Sandip Chatterjee, a distinguished expert in the field of E-waste management, as an Independent Director on the Board of the company with effect from 19 July 2025.

Dr. Chatterjee has extensively worked in various areas including public policy, sustainable electronics, circular economy, technology commercialization, and governance. Dr. Chatterjee brings over 35 years of experience in strategic innovation and policy-making, international policy negotiations and advocacy including senior leadership roles at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, as well as advisory roles in international organizations such as Sustainable Electronics Recycling Internatignal (SERI), USA. His proven track record in translating research outcomes into commercial viability and his deep knowledge of emerging technologies, resource efficiency, and digital data protection will significantly contribute to the Company's long-term vision and governance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices edge higher; breadth positive

INR lingers around one-month low

GIFT Nifty hints towards positive start; Trump announces 'massive' trade deal with Japan

Inox Wind wins 51MW order from First Energy

Biocon Biologics launches biosimilar - Nepexto in Australia

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story