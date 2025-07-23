Eco Recycling inducts Dr. Sandip Chatterjee on its board

Eco Recycling announced the appointment of Dr. Sandip Chatterjee, a distinguished expert in the field of E-waste management, as an Independent Director on the Board of the company with effect from 19 July 2025.

Dr. Chatterjee has extensively worked in various areas including public policy, sustainable electronics, circular economy, technology commercialization, and governance. Dr. Chatterjee brings over 35 years of experience in strategic innovation and policy-making, international policy negotiations and advocacy including senior leadership roles at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, as well as advisory roles in international organizations such as Sustainable Electronics Recycling Internatignal (SERI), USA. His proven track record in translating research outcomes into commercial viability and his deep knowledge of emerging technologies, resource efficiency, and digital data protection will significantly contribute to the Company's long-term vision and governance.