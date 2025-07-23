Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices edge higher; breadth positive

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
The domestic equity indices traded with minor gains in early trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,100 level. Market could be volatile due to weekly F&O series expiry today.

Auto, metal and PSU Bank shares advanced while realty, media and FMCG shares declined.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 197.39 points or 0.24% to 82,387.72. The Nifty 50 index added 54.60 points or 0.21% to 25,111.40.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.04% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.11%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,405 shares rose and 1,250 shares fell. A total of 151 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,548.92 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,239.77 crore in the Indian equity market on 22 July 2025, provisional data showed.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.06% to 6.306 from the previous close of 6.300.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.2500 compared with its close of 86.3100 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement shed 0.02% to Rs 99,305.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.06% to 97.91.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.21% to 4.370.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2025 settlement shed 59 cents, or 0.85% to $68.62 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Markets in Asian traded in the green, with Nikkei leading the gains, after President Donald Trump announced the signing of a 'massive' trade deal with Japan.

The deal includes includes reciprocal tariffs of 15% on the countrys exports to the U.S., with auto duties reportedly being lowered to that level as well.

On Wall Steet, the S&P 500 pulled back 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.4% on Tuesday, a day after both benchmarks hit records. The Dow Jones rose modestly, adding 31 points (+0.1%). Weakness in chip stocks and disappointing earnings tempered sentiment.

Optimism about heavy spending on artificial intelligence has underpinned a rally in Wall Street's most valuable companies, with the S&P 500 trading around record highs.

U.S. trade policy remains a major point of uncertainty for investors and companies as Trump's self-imposed August 1 deadline for many countries to reach agreements with the White House approaches.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

