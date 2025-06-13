Sigachi Industries rises after securing ToR nod from SEIAA Andhra Pradesh

Sigachi Industries added 1.15% to Rs 58.10 after the firm informed that it has secured the Terms of Reference (ToR) approval from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Andhra Pradesh.

This key approval is for its upcoming manufacturing facility dedicated to Bulk Drugs, Drug Intermediates, and Specialty Chemicals, including Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), to be established at Orvakal in Kurnool District, Andhra Pradesh.

This strategic project is proposed over 25.09 acres at Plot No. A-10, Guttapadu-Orvakal Node. The facility falls under Category B1, aligned with Schedule 5(f) of the EIA Notification, 2006, applicable to the Synthetic Organic Chemicals sector.

The Environmental Clearance (EC) process for the upcoming facility is set to begin on 15 July 2025, with project development activities scheduled to commence from 1 August 2025. The project is expected to be instrumental in enhancing the companys API manufacturing capacity and strengthening its global presence. It will support the expansion of the product pipeline across regulated and semi-regulated markets, while also establishing a strategically located facility with strong export potential. Additionally, the project aligns with the Make in India initiative, promoting world-class infrastructure and sustainable manufacturing practices. Commenting on this development, Amit Raj Sinha, managing director and CEO of Sigachi Industries stated - This is a significant milestone in our journey to become a vertically integrated pharmaceutical manufacturing company. The Orvakal project will anchor our next phase of growth in APIs and specialty chemicals, helping us create scalable, sustainable, and compliant operations for global markets.

At Sigachi, we are strategically positioning ourselves to cater to increasing global demand by building capacity closer to key markets and regulatory jurisdictions. The new facility will not only strengthen our product supply chain but also enable faster commercialization, seamless tech transfers, and enhanced responsiveness to evolving customer requirements. Telangana-based Sigachi Industries is engaged in the manufacturing of microcrystalline cellulose (MCC), which is widely used in the pharmaceutical, food, beverage, cosmetic, and paint industries. The most common uses of MCC are in vitamin supplements and tablets. It also acts as a bulking agent in food production. MCC is produced from refined wood pulp, which is imported by the company.