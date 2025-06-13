Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, Dhani Services Ltd, Valor Estate Ltd and Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 June 2025.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, Dhani Services Ltd, Valor Estate Ltd and Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 June 2025.

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd soared 12.86% to Rs 767.85 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19059 shares in the past one month.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd spiked 12.81% to Rs 232.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.59 lakh shares in the past one month. Dhani Services Ltd surged 10.02% to Rs 75.08. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5 lakh shares in the past one month. Valor Estate Ltd gained 6.44% to Rs 238. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.89 lakh shares in the past one month.