Shah Metacorp Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

TVS Srichakra Ltd, TCI Finance Ltd, Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd and Oswal Agro Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 June 2025.

Shah Metacorp Ltd surged 19.95% to Rs 4.51 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 18.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

TVS Srichakra Ltd spiked 10.54% to Rs 3216.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4805 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 446 shares in the past one month. TCI Finance Ltd soared 9.97% to Rs 16.33. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 65854 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9376 shares in the past one month. Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd added 9.79% to Rs 9.64. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82063 shares in the past one month.