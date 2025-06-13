Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shipping stocks sail higher as Baltic Dry Index hits 8-month high

Shipping stocks sail higher as Baltic Dry Index hits 8-month high

Image
Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of shipping companies were in demand on Friday as freight rates surged sharply, lifting investor sentiment across the sector.

The Baltic Dry Index (BDI), a global benchmark that tracks the cost of transporting dry bulk commodities like coal, iron ore, and grains, jumped 9.6% to 1,904, marking its highest level since October 7. The rally in BDI reflects strong activity in global trade routes.

On the back of this, Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) (up 5.16%), Velox Shipping and Logistics (up 5%) and Great Eastern Shipping Company (up 2.63%) surged.

A rising BDI typically boosts earnings potential for shipping companies as it directly translates into higher freight revenues per voyage.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI introduces Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities in State Government Securities

Benchmarks turn rangebound; PSU Bank shares under pressure

Dollar index lifted on safe haven demand; struggle near 3-year low stays

Talbros Automotive Components wins orders worth Rs 580 cr

TANFAC Inds gains on commissioning of 5,000 TPA solar grade DHF plant

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story