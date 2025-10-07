Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sigma Solve Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sigma Solve Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

AAA Technologies Ltd, Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd, Paushak Ltd and Orient Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 October 2025.

AAA Technologies Ltd, Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd, Paushak Ltd and Orient Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 October 2025.

Sigma Solve Ltd crashed 13.17% to Rs 55.05 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34366 shares in the past one month.

AAA Technologies Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 113.62. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21561 shares in the past one month.

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 204. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 52925 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78203 shares in the past one month.

Paushak Ltd shed 9.58% to Rs 803.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 73843 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13576 shares in the past one month.

Orient Technologies Ltd dropped 7.91% to Rs 463.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dabur India expects to clock mid-single digit growth in Q2 revenue

Mahanagar Gas Ltd up for third straight session

Petronet LNG Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Tube Investments of India Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Nestle India Ltd up for five straight sessions

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story