Sigma Solve Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

AAA Technologies Ltd, Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd, Paushak Ltd and Orient Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 October 2025.

Sigma Solve Ltd crashed 13.17% to Rs 55.05 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34366 shares in the past one month.

AAA Technologies Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 113.62. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21561 shares in the past one month. Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 204. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 52925 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78203 shares in the past one month. Paushak Ltd shed 9.58% to Rs 803.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 73843 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13576 shares in the past one month.