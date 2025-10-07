Mahanagar Gas Ltd up for third straight session

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 1306.4, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 28.57% in last one year as compared to a 0.62% drop in NIFTY and a 14.85% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1306.4, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 25168.05. The Sensex is at 82125.26, up 0.41%. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has risen around 2.32% in last one month.