Petronet LNG Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Petronet LNG Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35369.45, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.42 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 289.9, up 2.82% on the day. Petronet LNG Ltd is down 18.63% in last one year as compared to a 0.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.85% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.