Tube Investments of India Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 3228, up 2.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.41% in last one year as compared to a 0.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.81% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Tube Investments of India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3228, up 2.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 25168.05. The Sensex is at 82125.26, up 0.41%. Tube Investments of India Ltd has risen around 5.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26857.2, up 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3227.5, up 1.84% on the day. Tube Investments of India Ltd is down 20.41% in last one year as compared to a 0.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.81% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 45.96 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

