SignatureGlobal India consolidated net profit rises 1267.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of SignatureGlobal India rose 1267.14% to Rs 29.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 193.70% to Rs 827.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 281.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.827.69281.811.63-2.5033.797.5726.252.0529.122.13

