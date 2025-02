Acme Resources consolidated net profit declines 29.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 51.03% to Rs 1.91 crore

Net profit of Acme Resources declined 29.75% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 51.03% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1.913.9081.6864.621.502.491.502.491.111.58

