Kama Holdings consolidated net profit rises 6.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.62% to Rs 3525.54 crore

Net profit of Kama Holdings rose 6.29% to Rs 137.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 129.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.62% to Rs 3525.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3075.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

