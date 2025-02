XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit declines 19.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.75% to Rs 49.05 crore

Net profit of XT Global Infotech declined 19.83% to Rs 3.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 11.75% to Rs 49.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 55.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.49.0555.5816.0712.227.487.425.485.383.684.59

