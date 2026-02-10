Signpost India gallops after Q3 PAT soars 215.3% YoY

Signpost India surged 15.45% to Rs 243.25 after the company posted a strong performance for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

On a consolidated basis, net sales rose 26.85% YoY to Rs 142.34 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 112.21 crore in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, revenue increased 6.21% from Rs 134.02 crore in Q2 FY26.

Profit after tax jumped sharply to Rs 18.13 crore in Q3 FY26, registering a 215.3% YoY increase over Rs 5.75 crore in Q3 FY25. Sequentially, PAT grew 15.77% from Rs 15.66 crore in the previous quarter.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 25 crore, soaring from Rs 7.5 crore a year ago, translating into a 233.33% YoY increase. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, PBT rose 10.72% from Rs 22.58 crore.