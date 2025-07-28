Silly Monks Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.34% to Rs 5.88 crore

Net loss of Silly Monks Entertainment reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.34% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.885.96-4.252.01-0.260.18-0.360.07-0.380

