Gravita India Q3 PAT climbs 25% YoY to Rs 98 cr

Gravita India's consolidated net profit jumped 25.33% to Rs 97.67 crore on 2.07% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,017.07 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 115.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter, up 29.15% from Rs 89.11 crore in the same period last year.

Total expenses decreased 2.40% YoY to Rs 913.64 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 914.62 crore (up 14.79% YoY), employee benefit expenses were Rs 45.92 crore (up 35.53% YoY) and finance costs declined 49.06% YoY to Rs 6.54 crore during the period under review.

EBITDA stood at Rs 116.06 crore in Q3 FY26, up 13.48% YoY, while EBITDA margin rose to 11.41% from 10.26% in Q3 FY25. On the management commentary and business outlook, the company stated, Gravita reported a stable performance in Q3 and 9MFY26, with consistent progress across operational and financial metrics across all key segments. In 9MFY26, the company delivered YoY growth of 5%, 9%, 15% and 32% in volumes, revenue, EBITDA and PAT, respectively, while maintaining a healthy ROIC of 25%. Higher contribution from value-added products and increased domestic scrap sourcing reflect efficiency gains from its integrated operating model. During 9MFY26, Gravita incurred capex of Rs 125 Cr. across its businesses. Aligned with its VISION 2029 strategy, Gravita continues to scale capacities across its established segments lead, aluminum, plastics, rubber and turnkey solutionswith the ambition of exceeding 7 LTPA by FY28. In parallel, the company is building presence in emerging recycling verticals such as lithium-ion batteries, paper and steel.

Management remains focused on delivering targeted volume growth, earnings expansion and ROIC above 25%, while progressively increasing the contribution of value-added products beyond 50% and non-lead businesses above 30%, anchored by a strong ESG framework. Supported by supply-chain strength, ongoing capacity additions, diversification initiatives, hedging mechanisms and disciplined execution amid a supportive policy environment, Gravita is well positioned to create sustained long-term value. Gravita India is a manufacturer of lead, lead alloys & lead products, aluminum alloys & plastic granules, and offers turnkey solutions for the recycling industry and consultancy. Shares of Gravita India declined 2.20% to Rs 1,520 on the BSE.