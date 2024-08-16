Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Simran Farms consolidated net profit rises 1353.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Simran Farms consolidated net profit rises 1353.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:36 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 67.07% to Rs 176.41 crore

Net profit of Simran Farms rose 1353.33% to Rs 8.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 67.07% to Rs 176.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 105.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales176.41105.59 67 OPM %6.981.88 -PBDT12.701.79 609 PBT12.241.37 793 NP8.720.60 1353

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 800 pts, Nifty tests 24,400; Ola Electric up 9%, HZL down 8%

Countdown begins for Isro's final developmental flight SSLV-D3-EOS8 mission

LIVE news updates: Isro's SSLV-D carrying EOS-8 satellite lifts off from Sriharikota

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Neeraj and Sajjin are set to go under hammer on day 2

Thai Parliament set to choose new PM, Thaksin's daughter likely nominee

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story