Energy shares fall

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Energy index falling 259.41 points or 2.2% at 11554.29 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Petronet LNG Ltd (down 5.37%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 4.96%),Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 4.41%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 4.12%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 4.01%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 3.65%), Oil India Ltd (down 3.53%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 3.21%), Coal India Ltd (down 2.77%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 2.5%).

On the other hand, Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (up 0.45%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 0.43%), and IRM Energy Ltd (up 0.28%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 615.43 or 1.1% at 55148.65.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 161.41 points or 1.01% at 15880.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 47.45 points or 0.2% at 24151.9.

The BSE Sensex index was down 75.13 points or 0.09% at 79466.66.

On BSE,1436 shares were trading in green, 2447 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

