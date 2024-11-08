Oil and Gas shares slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Oil & Gas index falling 614.44 points or 2.2% at 27290.44 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Petronet LNG Ltd (down 5.37%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 3.65%),Oil India Ltd (down 3.53%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 2.5%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 2.45%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.87%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.72%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.51%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.39%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.37%).

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 615.43 or 1.1% at 55148.65.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 161.41 points or 1.01% at 15880.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 47.45 points or 0.2% at 24151.9.

The BSE Sensex index was down 75.13 points or 0.09% at 79466.66.

On BSE,1436 shares were trading in green, 2447 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

