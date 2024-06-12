Singapore Exchange Market closes marginally down

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 1.77 points, or 0.05% to 3,307.44 after trading between 3,303.52 and 3,323.21s. Across the broader market, decliners outpaced advancers with 309 to 247, with 1.23 billion securities worth S$1.02 billion changed hands.
The biggest gainer on the STI was CapitaLand Investment, up 1.16% to S$2.61. Thai Beverage Public Co was the worst performer on the STI for the day, down 3.92% to S$0.49.
Banking stocks ended the day up. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was up 0.28% at S$14.23 and United Overseas Bank added 0.26% at S$30.65. DBS Group Holdings added 0.28% to S$35.65.
