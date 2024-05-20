Singapore Market ends flat

The Singapore stock market finished session edged up on Monday, 20 May 2024, as mixed performances by US equities offset by Beijings latest efforts to salvage the beleaguered property sector.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index edged up 0.57 point, or 0.02% to 3,314.05 after trading between 3,306.32 and 3,318.24. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners 333 to 271, with 1.17 billion securities worth S$898.97 million changed hands.

Hongkong Land was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 2.4% to S$3.85. ST Engineering was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 1.9% to S$4.15.

Banking stocks ended the day lower. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp decreased by 0.2% at S$14.41 and United Overseas Bank was down 0.1% at S$30.24. DBS Group Holdings advanced 0.28% to S$35.80.

TOTM Technologies shares were up 5% after it provided an update on the use of proceeds from its share subscription exercise of 71 million shares completed on Nov. 17, 2022.

Shares of Chasen Holdings were down nearly 3% after the company forecasted a consolidated net loss for the fiscal year ended March 2024.

