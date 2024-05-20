Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit rises 26.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit rises 26.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 4:08 PM IST
Sales rise 13.76% to Rs 1376.55 crore

Net profit of Shankara Building Products rose 26.54% to Rs 24.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.76% to Rs 1376.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1210.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.68% to Rs 81.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.82% to Rs 4828.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4029.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1376.551210.02 14 4828.444029.72 20 OPM %3.122.97 -3.132.92 - PBDT36.1430.16 20 124.01100.71 23 PBT32.1725.94 24 108.1084.37 28 NP24.2219.14 27 81.1363.05 29

First Published: May 20 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

