Australia Market closes 0.63% higher

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was up 49.28 points, or 0.63%, to 7,863.66. The broader All Ordinaries index advanced 49.72 points, or 0.62%, to 8,132.06.
Total 7 of 11 sectors ended higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Energy was the best performing sector, gaining +2.23%, followed by materials (up 1.93%), information technology (up 1.05%), and financials (up 0.6%), while healthcare was worst performing sector, falling 0.86%.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP and PALADIN ENERGY, up 20% and 7.57% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were AUDINATE GROUP and COCHLEAR, down 5.85% and 3.23% respectively.
Shares of energy and materials sectors were sharply higher, with uranium miner Paladin Energy surging 7.6%, while mining giant BHP jumped 1.9% and Rio Tinto 2.8%. Coal miner New Hope finished 5.8% higher on the back of a positive quarterly update.
Star Entertainment shares soared 20% after the casino operator said it had received unsolicited and non-binding interest from several external parties regarding potential takeover transactions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News