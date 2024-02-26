Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Singapore Market falls 0.43%

Singapore Market falls 0.43%

Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 11:50 PM IST
The Singapore stock market logged losses on first trading day of week, Monday, 24 February 2024, as profit-taking across the market, with shares in local banks leading losses.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 13.79 points, or 0.43% to 3,171.12 after trading between 3,152.87 and 3,174.74. Volume of 1.78 billion shares worth S$1.06 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, decliners outpaced advancers 241 to 325.

Banking stocks ended the day lower, with shares of DBS Group Holdings falling 1% to S$33.50, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp erasing 0.3% to S$13.33, and United Overseas Bank declining 0.2% to S$28.18.

In economic news, Singapores manufacturing output increased 1.1% year over year in January, with the increase led by transport engineering output which increased 43.5%.

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

