Srivatsa Encivil Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.24 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Srivatsa Encivil Pvt reported to Rs 4.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales02.41 -100 OPM %017.84 -PBDT-4.24-6.74 37 PBT-4.24-6.74 37 NP-4.24-6.74 37

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

