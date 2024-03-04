Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index gains 2.38%

Nifty PSE index closed up 2.38% at 9603.95 today. The index has gained 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd added 12.14%, Oil India Ltd gained 5.42% and NTPC Ltd jumped 3.54%. The Nifty PSE index has soared 114.00% over last one year compared to the 27.35% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 1.85% and Nifty Energy index added 1.79% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.12% to close at 22405.6 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.09% to close at 73872.29 today.

