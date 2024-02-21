Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Singapore Market falls 0.83%

Singapore Market falls 0.83%

Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 8:04 PM IST
The Singapore stock market finished session lower on Wednesday, 21 February 2024, on following overnight losses in the US markets and disappointing numbers from Singapore Airlines.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 26.95 points, or 0.83%, to 3,217.11 after trading between 3,214.53 and 3,247.63. Volume of 2.24 billion shares worth S$1.47 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners 312 to 283.

The STIs biggest gainer was Jardine Matheson Holdings, rising 4% to US$43.73, while the biggest decliner was Singapore Airlines, down 9.5% to S$6.67, after the companys Q3 results underperformed expectations.

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

