Singer India standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.65% to Rs 98.69 crore

Net profit of Singer India rose 250.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.65% to Rs 98.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 104.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.98.69104.60-0.03-0.971.380.780.750.210.560.16

