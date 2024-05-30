Sita Enterprises standalone net profit rises 975.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 292.31% to Rs 0.51 croreNet profit of Sita Enterprises rose 975.00% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 292.31% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 555.81% to Rs 2.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 366.18% to Rs 3.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News