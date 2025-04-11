Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siyaram Recycling Industries surges on securing order worth Rs 10 crore

Siyaram Recycling Industries surges on securing order worth Rs 10 crore

Image
Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Siyaram Recycling Industries jumped 6.19% to Rs 139 after the company received a purchase order worth Rs 10.35 crore from Greenland Trading, Hong Kong, for exporting 200 tons of brass billets to China.

The contract, valued at approximately $1.2 million (around Rs 10.35 crore), is expected to be executed within 45 days.

Siyaram Recycling Industries is primarily engaged in the recycling of brass scrap.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 4.9% to Rs 7.52 crore on a 16.2% drop in net sales to Rs 412.99 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ajmera Realty jumps as collections climb 9% QoQ in Q4 FY25

Paramatrix Tech gains on securing Rs 11-crore order

Barometers trade with major gains; consumer durables shares rally for 3rd day

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global spurts after securing Rs 219-cr order

Deepak Nitrite rallies as arm plans new manufacturing facility to expand chemical capacities

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story