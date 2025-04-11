Barometers trade with major gains; consumer durables shares rally for 3rd day

The frontline indices traded with significant gains in the mid-morning trade after US President Donald Trumps decision to pause tariffs for 90 days on multiple countries eased global trade tensions and lifted investor sentiment. The Nifty climbed above the 22,850 mark.

Consumer durables shares witnessed buying demand for the third consecutive trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, soared 1,405.74 points or 1.90% to 75,246.63. The Nifty 50 index surged 456.65 points or 2.04% to 22,855.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rallied 1.76% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index surged 2.53%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,981 shares rose and 678 shares fell. A total of 186 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 10.11% to 19.26.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index jumped 2.67% to 35,900.65. The index rallied 5.56% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Dixon Technologies (India) (up 6.76%), Amber Enterprises India (up 6.41%), PG Electroplast (up 6.20%), Havells India (up 3.28%), Kalyan Jewellers India (up 1.76%), Blue Star (up 1.63%), Kajaria Ceramics (up 1.61%), Whirlpool of India (up 1.48%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 1.37%) and Titan Company (up 1.24%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Sanofi India added 0.99%. The company announced that its managing director (MD), Rodolfo Hrosz, will step down from his role effective 30 April 2025, to take up another position within the Sanofi group.

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global surged 9.96% after the company received an order worth Rs 219.22 crore from Ceylon Beverage Can for civil, PEB, MEP, piping, and solar work in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Deepak Nitrite jumped 4.12% after the board of its material wholly owned subsidiary, Deepak Chem Tech (DCTL), approved the setting up of a manufacturing complex to produce phenol, acetone, and isopropyl alcohol.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks traded mixed on Friday, as hopes of relief from President Trump's tariff pause were quickly dashed by an intensifying trade war with China.

The White House clarified Thursday that tariffs on Chinese imports now stand at a staggering 145%, following a social media post by Trump on Truth Social, where he declared a 125% "reciprocal" tariff in retaliation for Beijings countermeasures.

Investors had initially cheered Trumps announcement that non-retaliating countries would see their tariffs cut to just 10%, rolling back the steep "Liberation Day" tariffs imposed on April 2. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent later clarified that the reduced tariff rate applies to all countries except China, with sector-specific tariffs remaining untouched.

Meanwhile, Beijing hiked tariffs on U.S. goods to 84%, up from 34% the day beforea direct response to Washingtons aggressive stance. These new duties came into effect immediately.

China's commerce ministry emphasized a willingness to engage in dialoguebut only on the basis of mutual respect and equality. Behind the scenes, China is also reportedly rallying other nations to form a united front against what it views as Washingtons economic aggression.

Chinas consumer prices contracted for the second consecutive month, as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) slipped 0.1% year-on-year in March. The index remained in deflationary territory following a sharper decline of 0.7% in February, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.

Investors worried that the trade spat between the two largest economies in the world could easily result in a global recession. Japanese Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa on Friday, called the tariffs a national crisis and pledging to prioritize negotiations with the U.S.

Wall Street had a rough Thursday. Hopes of a 90-day tariff extension were not enough to soothe nerves, with the S&P 500 plunging 3.46%, the NASDAQ tumbling 4.31%, and the Dow losing 2.5%. Adding to the uncertainty, the first-quarter earnings season kicks off Friday, with major banks set to report.

U.S. consumer prices rose 2.4% in the 12 months through March, easing from Februarys 2.8%. On a month-to-month basis, prices actually declined by 0.1%, raising fresh questions about inflation trends and Fed policy going forward.

