Paramatrix Tech gains on securing Rs 11-crore order

Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Paramatrix Technologies rallied 4.66% to Rs 92 after the company announced that it has secured a new domestic service order worth Rs 11.18 crore from a credit rating agency.

The contract covers application development and maintenance services, scheduled to run from April 2025 to March 2028.

Paramatrix Technologies offers software applications and technology solutions for large and medium-sized companies.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit declined 47.8% to Rs 3.41 crore on a 16.7% drop in net sales to Rs 20.45 crore in FY24 over FY23.

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

