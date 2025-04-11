Ajmera Realty jumps as collections climb 9% QoQ in Q4 FY25

Ajmera Realty & Infra India zoomed 4.85% to Rs 840 after the company registered collections of Rs 182 crore in Q4 FY25, up by 8.98% from Rs 167 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

As compared with Q4 FY24, the collections declined by 8%.

The company has sold a total carpet area of 1,85,939 square feet, up 13% QoQ and 64% YoY.

This translated to a sales value of Rs 250 crore in Q4 FY25, down 13% YoY and 7% QoQ.

The company achieves a sales value of Rs 1,080 crore and collections of Rs 646 crore for FY25, with growth of 6% and 13% respectively, compared to FY24.

The company has further added 3 projects to its pipeline, measuring about 7 lakhs sq. ft., with an estimated GDV of Rs 2,300 crore. These additions consist of organic, outright buys as well as society redevelopment along the lines of the growth strategy undertaken by the company. With this, the total launch pipeline has increased to about 2.6 million sq. ft. and a GDV of Rs 6,800 crore.

Dhaval Ajmera, Director, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, said, As we reflect on FY25, I am pleased to share that it has been a consistent year for Ajmera Realty. We have achieved our pre-sales figures totaling Rs 1,080 crores with further efficiency in sales collection at Rs 646 crores. Despite market fluctuations, our strategic project launches and customer-centric approach have resulted in sales momentum across our portfolio.

We expect resolution of the regulatory environment, giving the critical approvals for the project launches and thereby fast-tracking the launches of the expanded project portfolio. This achievement stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to future growth and our ambitious 5x growth strategy moving forward.

Meanwhile, the company missed its pre-sales guidance for the financial year 2025, reporting pre-sales of Rs 1,080 crore against the projected Rs 1,350 crore.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India has a PAN India presence along with an international presence. The company is focused on premium developments in luxury and mid-luxury projects in the residential segment. The company has a huge development potential available on its balance land parcel at Ajmera I-Land, Bhakti Park, Wadala, and Central Mumbai.

The company reported an 11.2% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 33.89 crore despite a 6.7% decrease in total revenue to Rs 192.88 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

