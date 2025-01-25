Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shish Industries consolidated net profit rises 24.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Shish Industries consolidated net profit rises 24.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 4:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 43.96% to Rs 35.04 crore

Net profit of Shish Industries rose 24.18% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 43.96% to Rs 35.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 24.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales35.0424.34 44 OPM %14.187.68 -PBDT3.712.54 46 PBT2.492.17 15 NP1.901.53 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aptech consolidated net profit declines 46.96% in the December 2024 quarter

ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 16.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Gujarat Ambuja Exports consolidated net profit declines 29.18% in the December 2024 quarter

GMR Hyderabad International Airport standalone net profit rises 159.41% in the December 2024 quarter

Jasch Industries standalone net profit declines 50.44% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story