Shish Industries consolidated net profit rises 24.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Shish Industries rose 24.18% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 43.96% to Rs 35.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 24.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.35.0424.3414.187.683.712.542.492.171.901.53

