Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SJVN gains on inking two MoUs with Govt of Maharashtra

SJVN gains on inking two MoUs with Govt of Maharashtra

Image
Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SJVN advanced 2.94% to Rs 129.70 after the company said that it has signed two memorandums of understandings (MoUs) with Government of Maharashtra for development of pumped storage projects (PSP) and floating solar projects in Maharashtra.

The company has signed MoU with Department of Water Resources, Government of Maharashtra, for development of five pumped storage projects of total capacity of 8100 megawatt (MW).

The second MoU was signed between the company and Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) for the development of 505 MW floating solar project at Lower Wardha Dam in Maharashtra.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 505 MW floating solar project will be developed in two Phases. The first phase will be of 100 MW and second phase will be of 405 MW. The phased development will ensure optimal use of existing power evacuation infrastructure and will provide a sustainable and reliable energy source for the region.

The 8100 MW pumped storage projects include 800 MW Kolmondapada,1500 MW Sidgarh, 2000 MW Chornai, 1800 MW Baitarni and 2000 MW Jalvara pumped storage projects.

The total estimated investment on these projects will be to the tune of Rs 48,000 crore and will generate approximately 8400 direct and indirect employment opportunities. The projects will also support eco-tourism and skill development initiatives which will benefit the local communities.

This MoU will facilitate the company to undertake survey & investigation, preparation of DPR and further establishment of the aforesaid projects in Maharashtra in a time bound manner as per the prevailing rule/policies/schemes of the Central/ State Government.

More From This Section

NSE SME Kalana Ispat tumbles on listing day

Bondada Engineering bags contract worth Rs.467 Crores

Authum Investment & Infrastructure outcome of Board meeting

Genesys Intl gains on securing two contracts in Saudi Arabia

Sequent Scientific Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

SJVN is engaged principally engaged in electricity generation. The company is also engaged in the business of providing consultancy.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 31.4% to Rs 357.09 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 271.75 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales increased 29% YoY to Rs 870.37 crore in Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 1: Rain arrives on brink of lunch; BAN 73/2

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks lose steam, Sensex red at 85,800, Nifty flat at 26,200; IT up

Nuvama Wealth gains after 2.2 million shares change hands via block deals

LIVE news: Andhra govt appoints SIT to investigate alleged Tirupati laddus adulteration

NPCI inks deal to develop digital payments system for Trinidad and Tobago

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story