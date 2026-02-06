SKF India Q3 PAT drops 43% YoY to Rs 62 crore

SKF India reported a 43.37% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 62 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 109.50 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 54.09% year-on-year to Rs 576.64 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax for the third quarter of FY26 stood at Rs 96.44 crore, registering a 34.48% decline from Rs 147.21 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses increased 55.84% year-on-year to Rs 510.63 crore in Q3 FY26. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 208.42 crore (down 32.89% YoY), while employee benefit expenses declined 60.25% year-on-year to Rs 34.87 crore.