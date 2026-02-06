Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SKF India Q3 PAT drops 43% YoY to Rs 62 crore

SKF India Q3 PAT drops 43% YoY to Rs 62 crore

Image
Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 11:32 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

SKF India reported a 43.37% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 62 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 109.50 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 54.09% year-on-year to Rs 576.64 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax for the third quarter of FY26 stood at Rs 96.44 crore, registering a 34.48% decline from Rs 147.21 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses increased 55.84% year-on-year to Rs 510.63 crore in Q3 FY26. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 208.42 crore (down 32.89% YoY), while employee benefit expenses declined 60.25% year-on-year to Rs 34.87 crore.

On a nine-month basis, the companys net profit declined 21.21% year-on-year to Rs 285.70 crore, while revenue from operations fell 14.50% to Rs 3,168.85 crore in 9M FY26, compared with 9M FY25.

SKF India, a subsidiary of the global SKF Group, manufactures bearings and related components at its facility in Pune, Maharashtra.

The counter shed 0.12% to Rs 1,762.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI announces various policy measures relating to regulations

Wall Street Sinks as Tech Rout Deepens; Qualcomm Leads Selloff, Yields Slide on Weak U.S. Labor Data

Volumes jump at Life Insurance Corporation of India counter

NSE Indices launches Nifty MidSmallcap400 50:50 Index

RBI revises FY26 GDP growth forecast to 7.4% from 7.3% earlier

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story